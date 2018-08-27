Pacific Ethanol Inc (PEIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will post $417.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.10 million and the highest is $444.40 million. Pacific Ethanol reported sales of $445.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX remained flat at $$1.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 295,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,512 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

