OTR Global Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Workday to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.19.

WDAY opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90 and a beta of 1.83. Workday has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $151.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Workday will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,833,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 395,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,956,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 55.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 201.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

