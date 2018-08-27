ORIX Co. (IX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ORIX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ORIX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ORIX by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,191,782.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

NYSE:IX opened at $78.80 on Monday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $100.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

