Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Shares Bought by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,440 shares during the quarter. Orbotech comprises approximately 1.1% of Cowen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Orbotech in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orbotech in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orbotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBK opened at $64.32 on Monday. Orbotech Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbotech Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

