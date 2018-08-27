Orange (ORA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($19.89) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($21.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.52) target price on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.14 ($19.47).

Shares of ORA opened at €14.03 ($15.94) on Thursday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

