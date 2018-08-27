Opera Trading Capital Takes $244,000 Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPS stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $218,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

