Opera Trading Capital Purchases Shares of 3,500 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $137.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

