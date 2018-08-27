Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. equities analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 22,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $431,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 49,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $968,360.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 472.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 886,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

