Nielsen (NLSN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market weight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a $30.76 rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

NLSN stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,309,000 after purchasing an additional 523,530 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

