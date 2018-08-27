NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWT. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $19.00 price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $23.42 on Monday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

