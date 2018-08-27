Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) PT Set at $24.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of UEPS opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,931.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 20,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $179,417.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 531,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.