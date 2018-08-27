Navigant Consulting, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NCI)

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Shares of NCI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. Navigant Consulting has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.85.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.05%. Navigant Consulting’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Navigant Consulting will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Navigant Consulting to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navigant Consulting in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Navigant Consulting news, EVP Monica M. Weed sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $586,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott S. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

