National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.45 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion.

TSE NA opened at C$65.15 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$54.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on NA. Cormark increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.91.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

