Mueller Water Products (MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.75 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.