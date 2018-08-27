Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018 // No Comments

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

TSE:MPVD opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply