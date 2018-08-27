Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

TSE:MPVD opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.62.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.