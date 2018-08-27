Motus GI (MOTS) vs. Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Critical Survey

Motus GI (NASDAQ: APEN) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Motus GI and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 1 0 2.33

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A -135.72% -105.10% Apollo Endosurgery -46.55% -58.61% -27.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $10,000.00 7,651.84 -$13.20 million ($1.28) -3.81 Apollo Endosurgery $64.31 million 2.57 -$27.29 million ($2.01) -3.76

Motus GI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Motus GI beats Apollo Endosurgery on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope. It also provides surgical products, including Lap-Band system, a system designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of obesity; and accessories used in laparoscopic bariatric surgeries. The company sells its products primarily in the United States, Europe, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

