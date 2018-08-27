Morgan Stanley Upgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Overweight

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

