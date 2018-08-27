Momo (MOMO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOMO. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Momo to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Momo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Momo to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Momo stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $494.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Momo will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Momo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Momo by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Momo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Momo by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

