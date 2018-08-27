Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) CEO Sells $2,981,665.50 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRTX opened at $58.60 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $65.35.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.