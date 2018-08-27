Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) CEO Sells $2,981,665.50 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $2,981,665.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,802.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $58.60 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,986,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 800,223 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,565,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,451,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,544,000 after buying an additional 816,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,639,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after buying an additional 86,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

