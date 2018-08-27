Methanex (MEOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $69.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Methanex has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Methanex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,713,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,230,000 after buying an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 823,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 25.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

