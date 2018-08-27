Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.62.

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $285,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $256,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,769,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

