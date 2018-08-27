Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.62.
NASDAQ MDSO opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87.
In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $285,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 3,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $256,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $26,769,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter.
About Medidata Solutions
Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.
