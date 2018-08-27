Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,148,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,955,000 after acquiring an additional 291,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 497,817 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 932,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $365,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,418 shares of company stock worth $2,860,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDSO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Medidata Solutions to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Medidata Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.62.

NASDAQ MDSO opened at $81.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.40. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.86 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.