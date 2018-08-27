Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post sales of $16.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $16.31 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $7.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $49.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $68.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MTBC. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Summer Street restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,050. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.85% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $4.63 on Monday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

