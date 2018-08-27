McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $83.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $1,756,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

