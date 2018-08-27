MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MCBC in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Get MCBC alerts:

In related news, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $119,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in MCBC during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MCBC during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCBC during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MCBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.87 on Monday. MCBC has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.