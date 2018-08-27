MAXIMUS (MMS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MAXIMUS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 47.387253643908 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MMS opened at $65.62 on Monday. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

MAXIMUS declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. First Analysis upgraded MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

