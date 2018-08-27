Mattel (MAT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mattel earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2464815227985 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $15.40 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

