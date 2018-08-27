Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Argo Group (AGII)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of Argo Group worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.