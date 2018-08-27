MarketAxess (MKTX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MarketAxess earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.666777689949 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.43.

MKTX stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $171.45 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.54.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.33% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $2,074,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,743 shares in the company, valued at $199,673,397.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $2,393,109.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,804 shares of company stock valued at $12,555,086. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

