Mackay Shields LLC Sells 436 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, SVP Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $6,441,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,816 shares of company stock valued at $23,750,632. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. B. Riley set a $205.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

SNA stock opened at $176.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.