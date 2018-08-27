Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,942 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,444,000 after buying an additional 3,700,599 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,871,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,996,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,468,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 622,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.