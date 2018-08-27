Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,874,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $33,190,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $27,807,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $13,205,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $3,094,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $37.84 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.47 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

