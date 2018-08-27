M3F Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in PB Bancorp Inc (PBBI)

M3F Inc. grew its position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares during the period. PB Bancorp comprises about 7.0% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 0.07% of PB Bancorp worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PB Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 309,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PB Bancorp by 48.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PB Bancorp by 1,083.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

PBBI remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PB Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Puffer purchased 5,000 shares of PB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB Bancorp Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

