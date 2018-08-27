Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post sales of $747.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $748.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific posted sales of $718.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 16.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,522 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 821,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,762,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPX opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

