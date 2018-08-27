Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) President Joe Berchtold Sells 40,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) President Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $1,973,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,965.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Berchtold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,948,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Joe Berchtold sold 40,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $1,979,200.00.

Shares of LYV opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 27.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,500 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,729,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,465,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

