LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,055 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 255,820 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,420,736 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,182 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,751 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.