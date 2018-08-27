Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 932.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,547,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,707,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,453,000 after purchasing an additional 656,513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33,802.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 601,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,167,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 540,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $178,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 21,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $109,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,171 shares of company stock valued at $657,755. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.32. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Limelight Networks had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

