Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) & MSG Networks (MSGN) Head to Head Survey

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NYSE: MSGN) and MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Global PLC Class A and MSG Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global PLC Class A -11.46% -27.88% -3.31% MSG Networks 41.46% -24.41% 21.66%

21.2% of Liberty Global PLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Liberty Global PLC Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global PLC Class A and MSG Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global PLC Class A $15.05 billion 1.37 -$2.78 billion ($2.29) -11.66 MSG Networks $696.65 million 2.66 $288.86 million $3.81 6.51

MSG Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Global PLC Class A. Liberty Global PLC Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSG Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Global PLC Class A and MSG Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global PLC Class A 3 1 11 0 2.53 MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44

Liberty Global PLC Class A currently has a consensus target price of $39.68, indicating a potential upside of 48.68%. MSG Networks has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Liberty Global PLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global PLC Class A is more favorable than MSG Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global PLC Class A has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSG Networks beats Liberty Global PLC Class A on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global PLC Class A

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.