Leoni (LEO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leoni has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.50 ($58.52).

Shares of LEO opened at €36.61 ($41.60) on Thursday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 1-year high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

