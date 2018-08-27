LendingClub (LC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. Morgan Stanley downgraded LendingClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price objective on LendingClub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of LC stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.25 million. equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,420.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $527,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 45,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

