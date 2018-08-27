LendConnect (LCT) Price Hits $0.0998

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, LendConnect has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LendConnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. LendConnect has a market capitalization of $215,641.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00268120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00156061 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036388 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LendConnect Profile

LendConnect was first traded on December 4th, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. The official website for LendConnect is lendconnect.io . LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here

LendConnect Token Trading

LendConnect can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LendConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LendConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LendConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

