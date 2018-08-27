Leggett & Platt (LEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Leggett reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2018, buoyed by solid contribution from several businesses including Automotive, Bedding, Adjustable Bed, Aerospace, Geo Components and Work Furniture. However, the company trimmed its sales and EPS guidance for 2018 to account for challenges in its furniture products segment due to weaker demand and foreign competition. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have been trending downward, reflecting analysts’ concern over the stock’s future earnings potential. Nevertheless, the company’s long-term strategic plan bodes well. The company has completed the first two parts of its strategic plan.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,351,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,248 shares of company stock worth $2,231,408 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 159.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

