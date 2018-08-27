Lear Co. (LEA) Stake Lessened by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 665,403 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.8% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,785,000 after acquiring an additional 366,915 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,768 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 364.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 279,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of LEA opened at $164.22 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

