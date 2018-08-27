LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NYSE ABT opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,024 shares of company stock worth $1,088,840 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

