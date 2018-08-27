Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the casino operator an impact score of 46.7332855936476 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

