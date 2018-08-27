Lantronix (LTRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of -0.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,074 shares in the company, valued at $957,329.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,974.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lantronix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lantronix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.