Landec (LNDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landec has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Landec had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landec by 18.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Landec by 12.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

