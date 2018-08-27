Kush Bottles (KSHB) vs. Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Head-To-Head Survey

Kush Bottles (NASDAQ: YTEN) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kush Bottles and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kush Bottles -6.84% -5.25% -4.51% Yield10 Bioscience -1,377.53% -101.61% -76.35%

0.0% of Kush Bottles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Kush Bottles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kush Bottles and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kush Bottles 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yield10 Bioscience has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 357.52%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Kush Bottles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kush Bottles and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kush Bottles $18.79 million 19.34 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $940,000.00 16.29 -$9.39 million ($3.29) -0.47

Kush Bottles has higher revenue and earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Kush Bottles beats Yield10 Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kush Bottles Company Profile

Kush Bottles, Inc. markets and sells packaging products and solutions in the United States. It offers pop top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; cartridges and batteries; and polystyrene, polypropylene, or silicone-lined polystyrene containers to urban farmers, green house growers, and medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries. Kush Bottles, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

