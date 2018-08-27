Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 14.81%. analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

