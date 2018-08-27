KeyCorp Boosts Synopsys (SNPS) Price Target to $115.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of SNPS opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $102.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $779.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 311.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 54,675 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 126.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1,635.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synopsys by 27.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after buying an additional 107,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

